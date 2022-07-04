Australia's most influential channel companies to meet at CRN Pipeline 2022

CRN Pipeline 2022 will bring Australia’s most influential channel partners together on the Gold Coast from August 23 to 26 to learn about immediate growth opportunities, position themselves for over-the-horizon trends and reconnect after two extraordinary years of change.

Taking place at the Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort, the conference will feature high calibre speakers, discussion panels and roundtables unpacking the skills crisis, economic outlook and change of government, how to maximise BAU revenues and emerging revenue prospects from the shift to sustainable business and Web3.

A highly interactive environment will give channel business owners and senior decision makers the opportunity to discuss pressing issues in group discussions and one-on-one at dinners and in other settings.

Guest will also meet in-person the people behind some of Australia’s standout channel-driven IT projects at the 2022 Impact Awards gala dinner and learn why their projects are earning praise.

Most importantly, channel leaders will have time away from their offices with like-minded peers to think strategically about their business, learn, and rekindle and spark new business relationships.

High calibre speakers, guests and insights

The CRN Pipeline 2022 agenda has been curated by CRN’s group managing editor Andrew Birmingham, who has more than three decades of experience dealing with technology and business issues as a business owner, editor and journalist, including at many of Australia’s most prestigious business publications.

He’ll be joined at the event by CRN’s new Editor-in-Chief William Maher, who has more than two decades of experience covering technology as a journalist, editor and corporate writer for major technology companies and Australian technology publications, including CRN, iTnews and IoT Hub.

Bridget Gray,

Korn Ferry

The conference will begin by unpacking the Australian and regional skills crisis, with guests hearing from Bridget Gray, APAC VP Technology at the world’s leading executive search and organisational strategy business Korn Ferry. Gray leads a team of technology and digital talent acquisition experts and has extensive experience leading talent businesses in Australia, the Asia Pacific region, United Kingdom and Europe, and has been a judge of the CRN Impact Awards. Panellists and other guests will also weigh-in on this hot topic via a panel discussion and roundtables.

Steve Koukolous,

ecconomist

Guests will also listen to expert commentary and join discussion about the economic outlook and implications of the change of government for the channel, BAU and new revenue opportunities. Kicking off this discussion will be Steve Koukolous, formerly Chief Economist at Citibank Australia, Senior Economic Advisor to former Prime Minister Julia Gillard and global head of economic research and strategy for TD Securities in London.

Michael Salvatico,

S&P Global

CRN Pipeline will also turn attendees’ minds to the shift to sustainable business. Guests will hear from Michael Salvatico, Head of Asia, Pacific, Middle East & Africa Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence, on why this will be one of the most transformative trends in business over the next two decades. Salvatico works in portfolio analytics, quantitative investment analysis and ESG research, and was previously part of the research team at Bank of America - Merrill Lynch. A discussion panel will also look at how sustainability pressures will drive IT spending.

Nick Abrahamas,

Norton Rose Fullbright

Looking farther into the future, guests will learn about the business use cases for Web3, which is attracting interest from boards and C-suites for its potential to spawn new business models and change how business is transacted.

Laying out the Web3 opportunity will be Nick Abrahamas, Digital Transformation lead for Norton Rose Fullbright. He is heavily involved in the technology sector as a lawyer, advisor, non-executive director, entrepreneur and investor and since 2012 has worked on technology, media and telecommunications-related transactions worth more than $3 billion. His previous roles also include being on the Federal Government's Consultative Working Group on Cyber Safety from 2011-2018, the Government's Procurement Advisory Board and director of ASX300 software company Integrated Research.

Celebrate the CRN Impact Awards

CRN Pipeline attendees will be exclusive guests at the CRN Impact Awards gala dinner, where they will find out which channel partners kicked meaningful goals for customers in the last year.

This will be a unique opportunity to find out in-person about the seven winning technology projects, three winners of the innovation category, for commercialising IP, and winner of the distribution performance award.

Finalists in the CRN Impact Awards will also get to take to the stage and celebrate their hard-earned achievements if their entries win awards.

