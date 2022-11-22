Australia's Sekuro follows merger by nearly doubling workforce, growing revenue 33%

Australia's Sekuro follows merger by nearly doubling workforce, growing revenue 33%

Sydney-based cyber security consultancy Sekuro has nearly doubled its workforce and grown its revenue by 33 per cent in the year since the company was established through a merger.

Sekuro was created in 2021 by the merger of four Australian companies; Solista, CXO Security, Privasec, and Naviro. Since then, it has increased its employee numbers from 96 to 180, including employees in the company’s Singapore team.

The company assists CIOs and CISOs to take a strategic approach to cyber security risk mitigation, governance and compliance.

Earlier this year, Sekuro named Noel Allnutt as its new managing director along with a number of other executive appointments.

Allnutt said “In what can only be described as a tumultuous 12 months for the tech sector globally, Sekuro has bucked the trend to see significant growth whilst retaining our talented team.”

“Bringing four companies together into ‘one Sekuro’ was no mean feat, and I’m incredibly proud of the team’s diligence, persistence and hard work over the past 12 months.”

The company’s clients include IVE Group, EVT Limited, Service NSW, Canva, Lorna Jane, Westfund, UNSW, and CBHS. Sekura is also involved in securing the clouds of global tech giants who are operating in the region, including Salesforce and Cisco. The company also has long-term partnerships with CrowdStrike, Rubrik, Pure Storage, Mimecast, and Okta.

Sekuro has also welcomed new vendors Zscaler, Abnormal Security, Noname Security, and CyCognito. 

“We are seeing new vendors emerging that tackle very specific areas of the cyber security and digital transformation markets. We want to be agile enough to take advantage of them where it makes sense for the challenges our clients are facing,” Allnutt said.

In April this year, Sekuro won the ‘Ransomware Recovery Partner of the Year’ award at Rubrik’s inaugural Partner Recognition Awards. The following month Sekuro won the ANZ ‘Best Enterprise Partner 2021’ award at CrowdStrike’s 2021 APJ Partner Awards.

 

