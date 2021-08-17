Autodesk launches pay-as-you-go pricing in ANZ

Software company Autodesk has launched its Flex pay-as-you-go consumption model aimed at customers that only occasionally use the vendor’s products.

Autodesk said the model complements its core subscriptions and suits companies of any size, allowing customers to maximise the value of Autodesk products and the opportunity to try out products in the Autodesk portfolio before buying a subscription.

The vendor sells tokens to customers to give their users access to selected software for a 24-hour period. Customers can assign multiple users to Flex and also manage the products their users can access.

Some of the products covered by Flex include AutoCAD, Inventor, 3ds Max, Maya and more.

“Autodesk has long envisioned bringing a flexible, pay as you go model to the broader market given the success of its enterprise offerings,” Autodesk’s announcement read.

“As it turns out, Autodesk’s transition to ‘named user’ has been a great opportunity to learn more about overall usage patterns. It showed Autodesk needs an option for users who don’t need access to subscriptions every day.”

The vendor said Flex also lowers the barrier to entry for potential new customers, and for customers whose introductory or occasional usage might not merit a subscription.

