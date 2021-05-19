Automation provider Reveal Group nabs global Blue Prism award second year running

Australian-founded automation services provider Reveal Group has been presented with Blue Prism’s Global Business Solution Partner of the Year award for the second year in a row.

This global award recognises the partner who has created the most impactful solution that includes Blue Prism as the platform for delivering a replicable business outcome within a specific sector, industry, or functional area.

Reveal Group, now based in New York, USA, was recognised for its RoboSuite solution.

"Since commencing our RPA journey with Blue Prism we have worked with hundreds of clients globally to implement successful, scalable Intelligent Automation solutions. Being awarded Best Global Business Solution for the second year in a row is outstanding recognition of the quality of our work and Blue Prism expertise,” Reveal Group chief executive Ian Crouch said.

“During the past year, we are delighted to have delivered the highest RoIs ever, highlighting the value we are delivering to our clients. We could not have achieved this accolade if it were not for the 150+ exceptionally talented and dedicated members of our global team.”

Blue Prism chief partner strategy officer for Linda Dotts said, “Congratulations to Reveal Group on your global award, together we are truly inspiring customers with the transformative power of intelligent automation.

“We’ve built a comprehensive ecosystem of intelligent automation pioneers, innovators, developers and doers at Blue Prism. We value our partner community for its positive impact on our shared customers. Their solutions built on the Blue Prism intelligent automation platform provide a way for organisations to approach work in a new, more agile way.