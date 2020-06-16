AV connectivity vendor ATEN names new Aussie distie

AV/IT connectivity and management solutions vendor ATEN has appointed Exertis ProAV Australia as its newest distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

Taiwan-headquartered ATEN specialises in integrated KVM, professional AV, small/home offices, and Intelligent Power solutions.

ATEN Australia and New Zealand director Wesley Wong said, “this partnership with Exertis ProAV Australia is one of the key steps in our expanding strategy in the Australia and New Zealand AV market.”

“Exertis ProAV Australia is a new name in the local market but we believe with the strong global network and support, they will make our professional AV solutions more accessible to new clients in different vertical markets including retail, commercial spaces, healthcare and education.”

Headquartered in the UK, Exertis is a major value-added AV distributor in Europe. It is owned by AV distributor Stampede, which is part of the technology division of Irish conglomerate DCC.

Exertis ProAV Australia general manager Nick Cocks said, “ATEN offers innovative connectivity, professional AV and green energy solutions for consumers, small/home offices, small to medium sized businesses and enterprise customers.

“Our team looks forward to helping ATEN achieve all of their long-term business development goals across all of the verticals they serve.”