AV Supply scores distribution deal for Nureva’s audio conferencing systems in Australia

AV Supply will distribute for Nureva as the company expands into Australia to meet growing demand for audio conferencing systems fuelled by the transition to hybrid working and learning environments. 

The audiovisual brands distributor said it was selected because of its success in distributing Nureva’s audio conferencing systems to resellers and its customers in New Zealand markets. 

“AV Supply Group has successfully distributed Nureva products in New Zealand for the last five years, and now is the opportune time to expand into Australia to ensure our customers have access to Nureva’s breakthrough products,” said AV Supply sales director Michael Good. 

“Nureva’s product line provides the easy installation and reliable technology that today’s businesses and schools demand,” Good added.

Good said there was strong demand in Australia for Nureva’s audio conferencing products due to a shift from traditional to hybrid working and learning environments, which provided clearer and more reliable audio.

Nureva said its Microphone Mist technology "fills a room with thousands of virtual microphones" so in-room participants can move around the room and still be heard clearly by remote participants. "All systems feature true full-room microphone pickup, easy installation and continuous autocalibration that automatically adapts to any room configuration,” the vendor said.

The audio conferencing systems provider said according to The Centre for the New Workforce 2021’s national survey, most  knowledge workers in Australia "want some level of flexibility in their working arrangement and over 40 percent are prepared to leave their job if not offered flexible options.”

“We are delighted to have AV Supply Group accelerate adoption of our audio and video solutions within the Australian market,” Nureva chief executive officer Nancy Knowlton said. 

“We’ve seen strong success in New Zealand and look forward to working with AV Supply Group to expand on that success through their channel in Australia.”

Nureva said it had experienced growth in its customer base globally, including the addition of Michelin and L’Oréal in France, The University of Auckland and the University of Otago in New Zealand, Universidad de las Americas in Chile, River Island and Deloitte in the UK, VMWare and Sarawak State Government in Malaysia, and Ritsumeikan University in Japan.

