AV vendor ATEN appoints Tim Hill as new MD

AV and IT connectivity management vendor ATEN has named Tim Hill as its new Australian boss.

Hill joins the company from datacentre infrastructure vendor Raritan and prior to this was country manager at Avocent.

In a statement Hill said the role would see him focus on strengthening the vendor’s relationship with distributors and channel partners, with “the aim of growing ATEN’s image as a forward-thinking KVM, video, and power vendor.”

The company offers solutions in the AV, KVM, and energy space, and said it was looking to grow its presence in sectors such as remote learning, remote medical processing and security remote access for the vertical markets.

ATEN described Hill as ‘ a strategic thought leader who builds then executes comprehensive theatre-wide go-to-market plans, to drive exponential business growth”.

“I have always respected ATEN as a market leader and strong technology vendor. ATEN has always been at the forefront of providing innovative and secure connectivity solutions, and I am delighted to embark on this journey with the team in Australia and New Zealand”, Hill said.

“I hope to continue steering and growing the organisation’s footprint, as we take the necessary steps to keep moving forward, particularly as we overcome challenges during this difficult time.”