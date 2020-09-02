AV vendor ATEN appoints Tim Hill as new MD

By on
AV vendor ATEN appoints Tim Hill as new MD
Tim Hill (ATEN)

AV and IT connectivity management vendor ATEN has named Tim Hill as its new Australian boss.

Hill joins the company from datacentre infrastructure vendor Raritan and prior to this was country manager at Avocent.

In a statement Hill said the role would see him focus on strengthening the vendor’s relationship with distributors and channel partners, with “the aim of growing ATEN’s image as a forward-thinking KVM, video, and power vendor.”

The company offers solutions in the AV, KVM, and energy space, and said it was looking to grow its presence in sectors such as remote learning, remote medical processing and security remote access for the vertical markets.

ATEN described Hill as ‘ a strategic thought leader who builds then executes comprehensive theatre-wide go-to-market plans, to drive exponential business growth”.

“I have always respected ATEN as a market leader and strong technology vendor. ATEN has always been at the forefront of providing innovative and secure connectivity solutions, and I am delighted to embark on this journey with the team in Australia and New Zealand”, Hill said.

“I hope to continue steering and growing the organisation’s footprint, as we take the necessary steps to keep moving forward, particularly as we overcome challenges during this difficult time.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
aten audio visual av avocent data centre datacentre infrastructure kvm power raritan remote learning remote medical processing secure remote access tim hill

Most Read Articles

Mass layoffs at Salesforce after company posts record earnings

Mass layoffs at Salesforce after company posts record earnings
Accenture layoffs hit up to 25,000 staff globally

Accenture layoffs hit up to 25,000 staff globally
10 new Google Cloud products you need to know about

10 new Google Cloud products you need to know about
Data#3 discloses security incident

Data#3 discloses security incident
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Hardware at heart
Hardware at heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?