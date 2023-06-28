Avanade and Accenture named Microsoft Global SI PotY

By on
Avanade and Accenture have been named 2023 Microsoft Global Systems Integrator Partner of The Year for the 18th time, and scoring an additional 17 awards by IT giant.

On top of the SI PotY honour, Avanade and Accenture were named as:

  • Dynamics 365 Sales and Marketing Partner of the Year
  • Low Code Application Development Partner of the Year
  • Automotive, Mobility and Transportation Partner of the Year
  • Customer Experience Partner of the Year

They were also awarded several Country Partner of the Year awards for Germany, Greece, France, Malaysia, Singapore, Portugal and UK.

Microsoft also recognised the two in seven local awards, for Denmark, Finland, Singapore, Japan, and the Asia-Pacific region, in different categories.

Over the years, the companies have received almost 120 Partner of The Year awards across several technology and country categories for their delivery of solutions with Microsoft.

Avanade, Accenture and Microsoft recently announced an expansion of their collaboration, tapping into the new Accenture Centre for Advanced AI and Avanade’s new AI Organisational Readiness Framework, in order to help clients better use generative AI for innovation at scale.

The two companies have over 65,000 professionals dedicated to delivering Microsoft technologies.

“The unique partnership between Avanade, Accenture and Microsoft truly enables us to do what matters for our clients – building more resilience in a world of continuous change, empowering employees to embrace new ways of working, strengthening customer experience and now, guiding them on their journey to an "AI-first’ world,” Avanade chief executive Pam Maynard said.

“Being recognised as Microsoft’s Global SI Partner of The Year for the 18th time is a remarkable achievement that is only possible because of our people all over the world who, every day, bring unrivalled expertise, experience and insights to help our clients solve their toughest business challenges.”

 

