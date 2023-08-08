Avanade deploys Microsoft Dynamics 365 for bootmaker Blundstone

Australian footwear company Blundstone has tapped IT services firm Avanade to deploy Microsoft Dynamics 365 to modernise its systems.

The deployment involves the migration of business applications to the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system as part of Blundstone’s wider cloud strategy and digital transformation efforts.

Blundstone put in place a digital strategy and cloud roadmap aimed to leverage cloud-native technology, tapping Avanade to deploy Dynamics 365 across its Australian, New Zealand and US operations.

The migration also aimed to reduce Blundstone’s processing time, automate business processes and improve supply chain accuracy. Dynamics 365 also improved the company’s cybersecurity and disaster recovery via built-in features.

“It’s always exciting to see an Aussie-born company grow and scale across the world, and we are proud to support Blundstone’s ambitious growth and digital transformation journey,” Avanade Australia products industry lead Corinna Reeves said.

“At Avanade, we believe in doing what matters for our clients and communities through the power of people and technology."

"Together with Blundstone’s trusted partnership, our deep industry expertise and unrivalled Microsoft capabilities, we were able to build a strong digital core for an iconic Australian brand that now has the flexibility and scalability of a cloud-based foundation that is secure by design.”

Following the implementation of Dynamics 365, Blundstone recorded record-breaking sales during the holiday season, only using up a fraction of system capacity.

Blundstone also said other improvements include improved agility, efficiency at scale, automation and data-driven decision-making within the company.

Direct API integrations helped improve shipping, infrastructure and legacy system integration costs were both cut, and ongoing systems maintenance activities were also reduced.

Blundstone CIO Matthew Mann said Avanade provided the company with the expertise and capability to transform its systems in a short timeframe to achieve the record-breaking results.

“Our business strategy is anchored on building a reliable digital infrastructure, and the cloud is a crucial part of our roadmap,” Mann said.

“Working closely with Avanade, we were able to deploy Microsoft Dynamics 365, with a focus on out-of-the-box functionality, allowing for a rapid implementation schedule and the use of proven business workflows.”

Mann added the deployment enabled Blundstone to be ready ahead of its peak season.

“Time was of the essence - we did not have the luxury of time to learn new processes – we had to be ready for the peak holiday shopping season,” he said.

“We needed a platform to successfully manage a large-scale and diverse project while innovating as we progressed."

"The Avanade team didn’t just deliver a top-notch platform but was with us every step of the way to ensure our team was empowered to maximise what the platform can do. We are excited to have recorded our best holiday season yet.”

In 2016, Blundstone tapped Anderson Morgan to migrate its infrastructure platform to hyper-converged player Simplivity ahead of the company's expansion into the US at the time.