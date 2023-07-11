Avanade launches generative AI services

Avanade launches generative AI services

Microsoft solutions provider Avanade has released two artificial intelligence services, aiming to help organisations to responsibly work and innovate with the surging technology.

The Avanade AI Organisational Readiness Framework provides a comprehensive assessment of an organisation's business and IT areas, with detailed insights into AI readiness.

Avanade said the framework enables leaders to prioritise actions to leverage AI's benefits, and the service includes executive coaching, tailored employee training, and an "AI control tower" with cloud based tools, dashboards and knowledge resources.

Meanwhile, the Avanade Governance Quick Start Service addresses, as the name implies, the requirement for responsbile AI governance.

With the AI governance service, organisation leaders can translate corporate values into guidelines and practices for governing the ethical use of AI, Avanade said.

“With the new services we’ve launched today, Avanade is well-positioned to help organisations do what matters in adopting an AI-first mindset," Dan McMahon, Avanade Australia's regional advisory lead said.

"Generative AI is revolutionising the way we do business, the experiences of customers and our people; and by blending human ingenuity with AI, organisations can transform complex tasks, deliver on the promise of personalisation, and unlock new levels of innovation," McMahon said.

Avanade also offers generative AI workshops, ranging from two hours to six-week strategy proof of concept engagement.

The Microsoft solutions provider conducted research that it says shows that 85 per cent of organisations expect AI increase revenue growth by 2025, making the technology lucrative for those who seize the growth opportunities it brings.

At the same time, Avanade's research shows that only just over a third of business and IT leaders are completely confident that their organisations currently have sufficient checks and balances in place to mitigate the potential risk and harm of AI.

The research suggests that nearly half do not have specific guidelines or policies in effect yet for responsible AI.

