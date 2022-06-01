Avanade launches Microsoft-powered "Smart Sustainability" solutions

Avanade has launched its Smart Sustainability Solutions offering, which is used to support clients using Microsoft’s Cloud for Sustainability to measure and control their carbon emissions.

The majority Accenture-owned Microsoft partner developed two solutions based on Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability: Avanade Sustainability Technology Accelerator and Avanade Sustainability Quick-Start.

The company said Avanade Sustainability Technology Accelerator integrates existing data sources to report on emissions and carbon impacts, and Avanade Sustainability Quick-Start enables organisations to prioritise practical actions and to test and scale new innovations based on insights generated from the Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability.

Avanade global advisory and executive sustainability lead Jillian Moore said “smarter sustainability actions depend on digital.”

“Through the power of Microsoft and people, Avanade’s new services will help clients use data to report emissions reductions and digital technologies to turn ambitious sustainability goals into practical actions.”

Microsoft vice president of sustainability Elisabeth Brinton said, “Microsoft believes that, just like every company currently has a financial system of record that sits at the core of their organisation, there needs to be a sustainability system of record.”

“Avanade’s new services for the Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability will help organisations use technology to run the execution of their sustainability commitments and reduce emissions faster.”

Avanade said it was on the steering committee of the Green Software Foundation, a not-for-profit founded by Microsoft, Accenture, Thoughtworks, NTT Data and other companies to support the Software Carbon Intensity Specification, which rates software systems based on their carbon emissions.

Avanade said it was also partnering with organisations, such as global consulting and engineering company Wood, to study ways of using sustainable business models, AI and IoT for companies to achieve ESG goals and consume fewer resources.

Wood senior vice president for Sustainability Solutions Ann Rosenberg said, “our driving purpose at Wood is to unlock solutions to the world’s most critical challenges and climate change certainly fits that description.”

“We share Avanade’s commitment to bringing together digital technologies and diversity of thought to innovate new ways to address this challenge.”

“Its deep digital expertise will help leaders take advantage of the Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability to prioritise climate-positive actions and progress their sustainability journeys transparently and ethically.”