By on
Avanade names Laura Malcolm as Australian general manager
Laura Malcolm (Avanade)

Microsoft partner Avanade has appointed Laura Malcolm as its new general manager for Australia.

Malcolm replaces outgoing managing director Mahmood “Mac” Ghani, who moves into Avanade’s global business as global growth and strategy executive.

As the most senior executive for the Australian business, Malcolm is tasked to lead Avanade’s “growth acceleration” and maintain its market position in the country, and lead its more than 500 staff.

“I’m excited to step into this new role - helping our people realise their full potential, supporting our clients through a period of accelerated digital transformation and helping them prepare for the future through digital innovation,” Malcolm said.

“Together with the entire Avanade Australia team, I’m really looking forward to bringing our purpose to life, working with our clients, partners and communities to make a genuine human impact.”

Malcolm first joined Avanade as its chief technology officer for the Sydney office in 2014, later moving into management roles at the United Kingdom office, and later the global business. Her most recent role was growth and strategy lead for APAC and Brazil.

Prior to Avanade, she also worked at Oracle, Capgemini, IBM, Crossworlds Software, Constellar and EDS in various management, technical and sales roles.

Commenting on the appointment, Avanade growth markets area president Rodrigo Caserta said, “We are thrilled to have Laura lead our Australian team and business. Her deep experience and expertise across the Microsoft ecosystem, combined with her passion for people and innovation, make her the perfect person to lead our next phase of growth.”

“I’d also like to thank Mac [Ghani] for the tremendous impact that he has made on our Australian business over the past three years. I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role as our Global Growth and Strategy Executive.”

