Avanade to help Suncorp expand Azure footprint

Suncorp Group will deploy 3,600 additional Microsoft Surface laptops in Australia and New Zealand in the next 12 months and expand its Azure footprint, under a new deal with Microsoft.

The new agreement underpins Suncorp’s workplace of the future agenda, aiming to deliver a hybrid work experience for more than 13,000 employees.

Suncorp has already rolled out 10,000 Microsoft Surface laptops to Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) employees and 150 Surface Hubs at its new headquarters in Brisbane and other ANZ offices. The aim is for these devices to be used in collaborative hybrid meeting spaces and help Suncorp’s disaster response teams to better support customers during major natural disasters and weather events. Suncorp already uses Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint and Yammer.

Suncorp will work with Avanade to expand its Azure migration, which will also involve VMWare Cloud on AWS, Azure Red Hat OpenShift and Microsoft's Azure VMware Solution.

The aim is for the cloud migration to speed up Suncorp’s ability to build and deploy digital solutions for customers.

Suncorp also aims to simplify its technology infrastructure, reduce costs, boost security and risk management capabilities, and develop and deploy digital solutions more efficiently.

Under its multi-cloud strategy, Suncorp aims to migrate 90 per cent of its workloads to the cloud by the end of 2023, reducing the use of on-premise data centres.

The remaining applications will be relocated to new colocation sites in Sydney, ready to exit their data centres by January 2024.

Suncorp Group executive general manager of IT infrastructure Charles Pizzato said, "Suncorp’s cloud journey started in 2013 and today 65 per cent of our applications are in the cloud. We have chosen to partner with Microsoft to enable us to achieve our strategic transformation goals and innovation agenda.”

“The Microsoft Azure platform gives us that flexibility and scalability, along with the underlying security posture we need as a financial services organisation."

“Once we’ve migrated our workloads to the cloud, we’ll be able to build and deploy digital solutions for our customers at game-changing speed.”

Microsoft ANZ general manager financial services industry Duncan Taylor said, “We’re excited to play an even greater role in Suncorp’s cloud strategy and workplace evolution as the next step in our longstanding partnership. Together, we will empower its people to connect, collaborate and innovate in new ways that deliver better customer outcomes."