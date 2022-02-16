Avaya ANZ channel chief Steve Williams to exit after close to eight years

By on
Avaya ANZ channel chief Steve Williams to exit after close to eight years
Steve Williams

Avaya’s long-time channel strategy and partnerships director for Australia and New Zealand Steve Williams is set to depart the company.

Williams will depart the unified communications vendor after close to five years as local channel chief and eight years with the company. Avaya will be handing over responsibility for the ANZ channel to Asia-Pacific channel director Miles Davis.

“Steve Williams is leaving Avaya to pursue another opportunity. Steve joined Avaya in 2014, and has been an effective leader of our local partner business. We wish him the best in his future plans,” an Avaya spokesperson told CRN.

“Miles Davis, channel director APJ and Avaya veteran, will assume responsibility for our Australia and New Zealand channel operations.”

As channel chief, Williams was in charge of Avaya’s local partners to help deliver customisable solutions to joint clients.

Williams’ exit follows the departure of another Avaya sales leader, Mitchell Walkaden, in January 2022, who has since accepted a position at voice networking and media processing vendor AudioCodes. Walkaden was at Avaya for close to seven years, most recently working as ANZ sales director for public cloud from 2020 to December last year.

Another colleague, former Avaya managing director Peter Chidiac, left the vendor in 2020.

Williams joined Avaya in 2014 as a mid-market channel manager, before moving up to lead the vendor’s wider ANZ channel in 2017. His appointment at the time lined up with Walkaden's own promotion as director of midmarket sales and distribution. Williams was also channel chief amidst Avaya's Chapter 11 bankruptcy that ran throughout 2017.

Prior to Avaya, Williams was regional enterprise sales manager for Queensland and Northern Territory at Commander (now part of Vocus) from 2013 to 2014, and SMB sales manager at Commander Centre Brisbane from 2012 to 2013.

Williams also worked as IoT channel partnerships leader at IPL Distribution, channel partnerships director at Redmedia Solutions, ANZ channel manager at CyTrack Intelligence Systems and UC solutions specialist at Samsung Australia.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
avaya collaboration miles davis steve williams

Partner Content

As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Why AWS partners buddy up with Ingram Micro
Why AWS partners buddy up with Ingram Micro

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services

Most Read Articles

Gladys Berejiklian joins Optus exec team

Gladys Berejiklian joins Optus exec team
Crayon shakes up rhipe leadership team

Crayon shakes up rhipe leadership team
Macquarie Government hires former Fujitsu CEO

Macquarie Government hires former Fujitsu CEO
Lisa Stockwell to lead Exclusive Networks in ANZ

Lisa Stockwell to lead Exclusive Networks in ANZ

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?