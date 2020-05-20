Avaya appoints Sami Ammous as new APAC boss

Unified communications vendor Avaya has appointed Sami Ammous as its new vice president for East Asia and the Pacific.

Based in Singapore, Ammous leads the operations of Australia and New Zealand, as well as Southeast Asia, Japan and Korea. He reports directly to Avaya president Nidal Abou-Ltaif.

In his new role, Ammous is expected to consult organisations on their business processes and the communications requirements to deliver on them.

“No matter their employee and customer experience roadmaps, businesses want to reimagine their operations to accelerate innovation, drive new business outcomes, and mitigate risk. This has received elevated priority as those companies adapt to the new reality resulting from the impact of COVID-19,” Ammous said.

“My immediate focus is to continue the close collaboration we have with businesses as their preferred real-time communications partner, helping them simplify and enrich their efforts.”

Ammous joined Avaya in 2006, working in a number of sales, technical and managerial roles across EMEA before landing in Singapore in 2016.