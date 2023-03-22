Avaya Experience Platform launches in ANZ

Avaya is tackling the growing hybrid work sector with the AI supported, location agnostic, collaborative work Avaya Experience Platform (AXP) for the Australia and New Zealand markets.

AXP is contact centre-as-a-service (CCaaS) collaboration platform and a core platform of the Avaya Experience Platform, which supports workstream collaboration and unified communications technologies.

Targeting small-to-medium and mid-market sized organisations the platform allows staff to chat, message, video call and send files in a unified environment.

Customers can also access staff through multiple channels, creating seamless interactions and preventing gaps in customer service.

AXP can be deployed across public, private and hybrid cloud environments and the system uses AI powered virtual assistants and skills-based routing for automated customer interactions.

It also features built-in analytics and reporting, teams can also forecast customer traffic and allocate additional employee resources or self-service options at certain times of day to meet demand.

“Businesses across the region are tasked with retaining staff and customers amid skills and resource shortages, while making strategic business decisions against a backdrop of economic uncertainty," Avaya ANZ managing director Dino Beverakis said.

Avaya presents plan to emerge from bankruptcy

This week Avaya announced that the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas has confirmed its Plan of Reorganisation.

The plan will reduce Avaya’s total debt by more than 75 per cent, increase its liquidity position to over US$650 million and decrease its net leverage.

Avaya has secured confirmation of its plan on an accelerated basis with support from its financial stakeholders, including prepetition lenders and key strategic partners.

Through the process, Avaya said it will continue serving customers and partners without interruption.

THe court supervised process will take 60 to 90 days to complete.

"We embarked on this process with a clear goal – to create a stronger financial foundation that enables us to build on our competitive industry position, strengthen our partner ecosystem and better meet the needs of our customers with further investment in our cutting-edge, long-range product roadmaps," Avaya chief executive officer Alan Masarek said.

Upon emergence, Avaya will be a private company backed by its existing lenders which include investment firms Apollo Global Management and Brigade Capital Management.