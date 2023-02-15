Avaya files for bankruptcy again

Struggling unified communications giant Avaya Holdings has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a federal court in Texas.

The filing follows months of speculation of a bankruptcy declaration following Avaya’s 2022 cloud subscription accounting problems that led to substantial earnings and revenue target misses.

Avaya said in a statement to media that “these actions will not impact the company’s customers, channel and strategic partners, suppliers, vendors or employees.”

In its bankruptcy court filing, Avaya lists total assets of between US$1 billion and US$10 billion and total liabilities of between US$1 billion and US$10 billion. The company lists its number of creditors as being between 25,001 and 50,000.

The firm in the court filing lists the creditors with the largest unsecured claims include Verint Americas in the amount of US$22.93 million; Microsoft US$9.01 million; Wistron US$8.9 million; and solution provider giant SHI International US$7.71 million.

Avaya previously filed for bankruptcy in 2017.

The company's stretch of financial difficulties began in May when the company reported that it had missed its revenue target and posted a considerable earnings miss with revenue that declined 20 per cent during the company’s third-quarter 2022, which ended June 30, 2022.

Avaya then made the move to replace Jim Chirico, the company’s CEO since 2018.

Alan Masarek was brought on in August as president and CEO after serving as Vonage’s CEO for six years.

“I joined Avaya to help unlock the power of its iconic brand, global customer footprint, massive partner ecosystem, large-scale communications deployments and outstanding team,” Masarek said.

“Strengthening Avaya’s capital structure is a critical step to fully realise our transformation, and we are excited to move ahead as a well-capitalised company with one of the strongest balance sheets in our industry that includes substantial cash to invest in our own success.”

Late December, Avaya said its stock could be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange because the average closing price of the its common stock was less than US$1 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.

Completing the financial restructuring will reduce the company’s total debt by more than 75 per cent, from approximately US$3.4 billion today to approximately US$800 million, Avaya said.

Additionally, Avaya said it has secured committed financing of approximately US$780 million.

The financial restructuring will give the company improved financial flexibility to boost its investment in communications products, solutions and services for customers, including the Avaya Experience Platform, its cloud-based contact centre offering, Avaya said.

Avaya’s strategy includes a multistep process of shifting its portfolio and customers entirely to cloud—whether it’s private, multitenant or somewhere in between.

It will also include a “cultural revitalisation” that will allow Avaya to bring in the right talent for the work ahead, Masarek told CRN in an interview when he joined the company.

The company said it expects this financial restructuring to be completed within 60 to 90 days.

This article originally appeared at crn.com