Avaya signs Tradewinds as new master agent

UC and call centre solutions vendor Avaya has signed Tradewinds Brokerage as its newest master agent in Australia.

The agreement is Avaya’s third in Australia, recently signing CommsPlus Distribution and VExpress.

Tradewinds added Avaya’s Cloud Office by RingCentral UCaaS, open SIP, multi-platform devices and professional services to its brokerage offerings.

Tradewinds ANZ vice president Tony Heywood said, “ICT services are fundamental in Australia’s ongoing Covid-19 response, with businesses relying on trusted technology advisors to provide them with the best digital strategies for their unique challenges.”

“We have partnered with Avaya to allow the channel an opportunity to offer a complete set of unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions to their customers.

"We have examples of partners who are excellent in project delivery and security services, for instance, but may not be fully-skilled in unified communications; this Master Agency enables us to turn those partners into trusted advisors for end-to-end ICT services, rather than leaving them limited to one field, and therefore missing new deals.”

Partners signing up with Tradewinds as Avaya Cloud Office agents also get access to Tradewinds UCaaS Matrix, an evaluation process through which partners are given the most appropriate end-to-end solution stack to take to their customers.

Traditional voice and telephony resellers can leverage Avaya Cloud Office to add to existing Avaya on-premise, private and hybrid cloud solutions.

Avaya ANZ channel director Steve Williams said Tradewinds combines long-standing expertise with a broad services offering, all within an ‘as-a-service’ environment, to ensure partners maximise recurring revenues and net profit when taking Avaya Cloud Office to market.

“While band-aid solutions got them so far, Australian companies can’t sustain their businesses – at least not competitively – if their employees are under-resourced, hampered by legacy systems, or switching between multiple apps to get the job done.”

“This partnership allows Tradewinds’ non-traditional ICT channel to take a leading role in their customers’ business recovery by rounding out their technology stack with an exceptional UCaaS platform that brings enterprise functionality to businesses of all sizes, including the SMEs and midmarket companies on which our economy relies.”

Avaya said the partnership also opens new opportunities as the vendor now has access to consulting, AI, robotics and process automation services providers, complementing its traditional distributor supply chain.