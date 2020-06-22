Avaya taps CommsPlus to distribute cloud offering

Unified communications vendor Avaya has signed CommsPlus Distribution up as a master agent.

The partnership will have CommsPlus, a communications-focused distie, distribute a range of Avaya products including the new Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral solution. CommsPlus will also distribute Avaya’s open SIP, multi-platform communications devices and Avaya IP Office to its channel of agents, resellers and providers.

Avaya Cloud Office is the vendor and RingCentral’s “all-in-one” unified communications as a service platform. A cloud phone system that incorporates voice calls, team messaging, meetings, conferencing and file sharing.

Avaya’s Australian and New Zealand channel director Steve Williams said the partnership would help the vendor continue to modernise communications tech in Australia.

“Avaya Cloud Office provides Australian organisations with the tools to adapt to the new world of work while saving time, resources, and money on their communications strategies. With CommsPlus, we will enable our joint partners and agents to accelerate their ability to help Australian organisations to innovate quickly and simply without having to make heavy, up-front investments,” he said.

CommsPlus has launched a reseller recruitment drive, which it said offered pre and post sales support, tech support technical services, billing and subscription management and marketing services.

“When you combine Avaya’s solution set with our services portfolio, our partners have the opportunity to expedite their customers’ adoption of comprehensive cloud communications no matter how diverse or dispersed their operations may be,” said Paul Bailey, group general manager at CommsPlus.

“This partnership also enables our voice resellers to easily create and build recurring revenue streams and expand their own portfolios as part of the market’s wider adoption to cloud communications.”