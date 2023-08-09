Avec appoints Data and AI practice lead

Avec has hired Anthony Tockar as its practice lead for artificial intelligence and data, starting July this year.

Tockar was the director of AI company Verge Labs in Sydney for close to six years, and prior to that, co-founded the not-for-profit The Minerva Collective that focused on using data for social good.

At Avec, Tockar will work the company's team to make use of its unqiue capability acrsoss resourcing, SME-squared partners and project delivery to grow the Data and AI practice.

While at Verge Labs, Tockar developed the IMpLy framework for understanding machine learning models, similar to Google's What-If tool.

Tockar also launched the Oversight.ai framework to help businesses implement ethical data practises at Verge Labs.

He is a Certified Information Privacy Professional and Privacy Manager, through the International Association of Privacy Professionals, IAPP.

In May this year, Avec announced that it had taken on board staff from failed Reveal Group in Melbourne, to to expand its offering to include deep technical expertise in automation/AI, data, cybersecurity, and quality assurance.