Avec appoints Data and AI practice lead

By on
Avec appoints Data and AI practice lead
Anthony Tockar, Avec

Avec has hired Anthony Tockar as its practice lead for artificial intelligence and data, starting July this year.

Tockar was the director of AI company Verge Labs in Sydney for close to six years, and prior to that, co-founded the not-for-profit The Minerva Collective that focused on using data for social good.

At Avec, Tockar will work the company's team to make use of its unqiue capability acrsoss resourcing, SME-squared partners and project delivery to grow the Data and AI practice.

While at Verge Labs, Tockar developed the IMpLy framework for understanding machine learning models, similar to Google's What-If tool.

Tockar also launched the Oversight.ai framework to help businesses implement ethical data practises at Verge Labs.

He is a Certified Information Privacy Professional and Privacy Manager, through the International Association of Privacy Professionals, IAPP.

In May this year, Avec announced that it had taken on board staff from failed Reveal Group in Melbourne, to to expand its offering to include deep technical expertise in automation/AI, data, cybersecurity, and quality assurance. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
ai anthony tockar avec daata ml strategy the minerva collective verge labs

Partner Content

How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

Aussie IT channel stalwarts launch new MSP AltTab

Aussie IT channel stalwarts launch new MSP AltTab
Critical Azure vulnerability another Microsoft security debacle: Tenable

Critical Azure vulnerability another Microsoft security debacle: Tenable
Profit surge for Dicker Data on strong demand in H1 FY23

Profit surge for Dicker Data on strong demand in H1 FY23
Superloop offers $243m to acquire Symbio

Superloop offers $243m to acquire Symbio

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?