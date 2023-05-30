Avec snaps up Reveal Group staff

IT project delivery company Avec says it has hired staff from the failed Reveal Group company in Melbourne, scaling its offerings.

With operations in Australia-New Zealand, Avc said it has employed the majority of Reval Group technology professionals along with contracting of suppliers from the failed Melbourne tech firm.

The company did not say how many Reveal Group staff it had hired.

Managing director of Avec, Dennis Grant, said the team hired is highly specialised, well regarded in the automation space and have longstanding client relationships. 

According to Avec, the hires form the completion of the first pillar its strategy to expand its offering to include deep technical expertise in the automation/AI, data, cybersecurity, and quality assurance. 

Avec Automation was founded in 2007 in Perth and counts Virgin Australia, Telstra, the Electoral Commission of Queensland among others.

Reveal Group went into liquidation in March this year owing millions, with 35 staff in Australia losing their jobs.

The robotic process and automation vendor was founded in 2005 by Ian Crouch, a former chief information officer at the National Australia Bank.

Crouch is continuing to run the United States arm of Reveal Group from New York, with his wife Paula, who is the company's chief operating officer.

In October last year, Avec appointed Malcolm Barnes as its lead for New South Wales.

