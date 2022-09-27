AvePoint adds certifications, partner portal features to partner program

By on
Less than a year after launching its first global partner program, AvePoint, an advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, has already made some upgrades to the program.

“It’s designed for the modern partner, [with a] focus on margin creation, scaling, operational efficiency and accelerating their customers’ access. There’s really two primary financial value propositions: increasing their top-line revenues and decreasing costs. If you combine these two, it‘s improving their profitability,” said Dux Raymond Sy, chief brand officer of AvePoint.

The added the enhancements to keep up with its growing channel ecosystem.

One addition partners can look forward to is AvePoint’s certification program. This implementation will help partners create custom cloud solutions and make sure they are launching secure collaboration environments.

“We know ... hybrid work is critical to every organization‘s success and growth. We want to make sure we equip our partners with the right capabilities and right technology to help their customers from the initial transition to the cloud. And while they’re in the cloud, [we want to] make sure that all the data is secure,” said Sy.

The certification program also enables customers to maximize their investments in companies like Microsoft, Google and Salesforce, he said.

On top of the certification program, AvePoint created a partner technical advisory council to get partner feedback as it strives to meet the needs of partners.

“We take input from our partners. … They help us ideate what future technology and future solutions we can jointly offer to their customers,” Sy said.

The company also made adjustments so partners receive all enterprise-grade technology updates and added renewal visibility and automation for partners as a new function in the company’s partner portal. The company said the addition makes it easier for partners to manage renewals, subscriptions and workflow automation.

Thrive Networks, one of AvePoint’s partners, said the company’s partner program has actually enhanced their working relationship. Stevens Demorcy, Thrive’s executive vice president of infrastructure, said he appreciates the simplicity.

“It‘s not super convoluted; it’s not complicated. You register deals. You talk to your rep. They’re always available to kind of go through the actual deals or the opportunities to make sure that they fit what we’re trying to do and what they’re trying to do. I think that’s the biggest piece of it. It‘s easy, and it just works,” Demorcy said.

