AvePoint names Max McNamara to lead ANZ

Microsoft 365 data management SaaS vendor AvePoint has appointed Max McNamara as vice president and managing director Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

McNamara moves from his role as the company’s director of solutions engineering, which he has held since August last year.

In his new position, Max will focus on the development and execution of AvePoint’s ANZ strategy by working with internal teams, channel partners and customers to help them migrate, manage and protect data leveraging the AvePoint Confidence Platform.

Prior to AvePoint, McNamara worked for Microsoft-focused professional services consultancy Antares Solutions for over a decade, holding the position of general manager from 2019 to 2022, and working in several managerial and business roles from 2011 to 2019.

AvePoint’s ‘Elements’ management platform currently supports over 400 partners in ANZ.

Its customers in ANZ include the Reserve Bank of Australia, HostPlus, Santos, the University of Auckland, Vision Australia, Cancer Council NSW, and Cardinia Shire Council.

AvePoint first launched its partner program in July 2021, announced a new partner platform in 2022 and added certifications and partner portal features in late 2022.