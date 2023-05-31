Avocado scores TfNSW application monitoring contract

By on
Avocado scores TfNSW application monitoring contract
Barranquero and Dewan, Avocado

Government focused managed service provider Avocado has won a five-year contract with Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW) for application monitoring across four cluster agencies and three technology sutes.

The tender was published in November last year, and sought to procure a managed service provider.

"The objective of this procurement is to source a vendor for the managed service function to fully support the monitoring solutions, on a 24/7 365 days basis, to service the TfNSW cluster agencies with the following monitoring suites (Monitoring Centre of Excellence (MCOE) Monitoring Suite).

  • Splunk
  • Airlock
  • Dynatrace

"Avocado has a longstanding working relationship with all three technology partners," the MSP's chief executive Gerardo Barranquero said.

"Our team, led by Avocado practice manager, Mohit Dewan, will use these platforms and tools to provide Transport for NSW with industry best practice Managed Services." he added.

"This will include, Operational Monitoring, Security information and event management (SIEM), Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and endpoint protection,” Barranquero said.

The contract value was not disclosed by Avocado, which cited commercial confidentiality, but a spokesperson form the MSP said it was in the "many millions".

Avocado won a just under $3.2 million contract with TfNSW IT operations contract earlier this month, and has an ongoing contingent workforce deal with the agency from 2016, running to 2028, with an amended value of over $8 million.

The MSP also saw a contract win in April this year with a duration to June 2023, to "provide 1 Solution Delivery Manager to provide services to assist with digital solutions and delivery management" with a value of $225,456 including GST.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
avocado msp security services tfnsw

Partner Content

2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Telstra enters industrial automation market

Telstra enters industrial automation market
ServiceNow to collaborate with NVIDIA on generative AI

ServiceNow to collaborate with NVIDIA on generative AI
Melbourne startup Happily Transformed launches to market

Melbourne startup Happily Transformed launches to market
Arctic Wolf talks ANZ partner opportunities and future plans

Arctic Wolf talks ANZ partner opportunities and future plans

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?