Avocado scores TfNSW application monitoring contract

Government focused managed service provider Avocado has won a five-year contract with Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW) for application monitoring across four cluster agencies and three technology sutes.

The tender was published in November last year, and sought to procure a managed service provider.

"The objective of this procurement is to source a vendor for the managed service function to fully support the monitoring solutions, on a 24/7 365 days basis, to service the TfNSW cluster agencies with the following monitoring suites (Monitoring Centre of Excellence (MCOE) Monitoring Suite).

Splunk

Airlock

Dynatrace

"Avocado has a longstanding working relationship with all three technology partners," the MSP's chief executive Gerardo Barranquero said.

"Our team, led by Avocado practice manager, Mohit Dewan, will use these platforms and tools to provide Transport for NSW with industry best practice Managed Services." he added.

"This will include, Operational Monitoring, Security information and event management (SIEM), Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and endpoint protection,” Barranquero said.

The contract value was not disclosed by Avocado, which cited commercial confidentiality, but a spokesperson form the MSP said it was in the "many millions".

Avocado won a just under $3.2 million contract with TfNSW IT operations contract earlier this month, and has an ongoing contingent workforce deal with the agency from 2016, running to 2028, with an amended value of over $8 million.

The MSP also saw a contract win in April this year with a duration to June 2023, to "provide 1 Solution Delivery Manager to provide services to assist with digital solutions and delivery management" with a value of $225,456 including GST.