AWS adds 60 ANZ-based ISVs, resellers to Marketplace

Amazon Web Services has revealed some 60 channel partners from Australia and New Zealand have joined AWS Marketplace one year after it was launched locally.

The companies comprise 30 independent software vendors (ISVs) and 30 consulting partners across the two countries.

Announced at the AWS 2021 ANZ Online Summit, AWS ANZ head of channels and alliances Davinia Simon revealed some of the additions, including Bryte Systems, CMD Solutions, Consegna, Faethm, Local Measure, Unleash Live and Versent.

“Many of these businesses have told us they have seen increased sales, both from new local customers in ANZ and overseas,” Simon said.

“Our partners tell us that a key factor driving their growth is listing on AWS Marketplace, as it simplifies the procurement and provisioning of software, helping them go global, faster. We help partners on-board onto Marketplace, so they can begin selling to that 310,000-plus active customer base.”

AWS opened Marketplace to ANZ-based ISVs, data providers and consulting partners in April 2020 where they can sell solutions, and was later expanded to include professional services in December the same year. Data providers also gained access to AWS Data Exchange, a service that helps customers find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud, around the same time.

“Both of these programs give ISVs and partners the opportunity to extend their offering to a much bigger audience. We know that many ANZ solution providers and consulting partners have brilliant solutions that they’ve developed in the local market,” Simon said.

“These programs help them scale their offerings globally, and tap into the expertise of partners around the world to provide geographical customer support.”

Simon added that some local consulting partners have registered themselves as resellers on AWS Marketplace and bundling software solutions from ISVs with their own consulting services.

“This means customers can purchase software solutions in Marketplace with the support of a consulting partner who has knowledge of their business, and who offers localised support and expertise - all while enjoying the fast and friction-free purchase experience they’re used to in AWS Marketplace.

“By facilitating such partner-to-partner collaboration, and by listing professional services on Marketplace, we believe this is going to have a really positive impact on both system integrator and ISV partner businesses.”