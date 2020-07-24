AWS adds machine learning to contact centre offering

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has added machine learning to its Amazon Connect contact centre product.

Dubbed Contact Lens, the product is said to give contact centres “the ability to understand the sentiment, trends, and compliance of customer conversations to improve their experience and identify crucial feedback.”

Amazon said the product is based on the same technology that powers its own customer service operation. Voice recognition is used to transcribe calls, and automatically index transcripts. AWS said it had also enabled search based on reasons for customer calls, customer sentiment, call length, pause frequency and operator proficiency.

A granular search and employee monitoring capabilities also come with the package which is hosted in the AWS' Sydney facility.

As with a large proportion of the cloud giant’s new tech, early adopters are primarily US-based companies. These include Capital One Bank, Intuit, GE Appliances, Square, Fujitsu and Dow Jones.

On a local level, Head of AWS’ enterprise division Karl Durrance cited insurer Cover-More and aged care provider Juniper as early adopters.

“Cover-More, was able to leverage Amazon Connect to enable more than 500 employees to safely work from home, while providing 24x7 support for incoming insurance inquiries and field medical assistance calls within 15 seconds.,” he said in a statement.

“Residential aged care company Juniper leveraged AWS to connect more than 1,880 employees, caregivers, doctors, and family members virtually to keep them safe, and ensure operations could continue to run smoothly.

“The launch of Contact Lens for Amazon Connect will help Australian organisations to leverage the power of machine learning to deliver a deeper level of insight about their customers to adapt quickly, and provide superior customer service.”

From a partner perspective, DXC’s APAC cloud boss Matt Cudworth welcomed the launch.

“This new set of machine learning capabilities will contribute to DXC’s ability to develop innovative analytics-based solutions that help customers produce actionable data insights to better engage and serve their customers, resulting in an improved end-user experience,” Cudworth said in a statement.