AWS and NZ govt to collaborate on digital skills and transformation

The New Zealand government and Amazon Web Services have signed a memorandum of understanding for collaboration on a range of digital skills and transformation projects.

As part of the MoU, AWS and the government will collaborate on cloud adoption, innovation, advanced digital skills, sustainability and cyber security.

The MoU will also support the government's digital strategy for Aotearoa.

AWS will provide cloud training opportunities for 100,000 people in New Zealand over the next five years, the cloud giant said.

This will be done through programs such as the AWS Skill Builder, which has over 600 free on-demand cloud courses online.

Under-represented groups such as women, Māori, and Pasifika will also have training opportunites, to drive greater diversity.

A four-week iniative, AWS Hāpori Wahine for women to build cloud skills, and the Te Pūkenga run 12-week AWS re/Start are part of the initiative.

AWS already works with New Zealand's Department of Internal Affairs to provide cloud services to government agencies, councils, universities, and schools, through partners such as Consegna, Datacom, Deloitte and Spark.

New Zealand AWS country manager for the public sector, Tim Dacombe-Bird, called the MoU "a milestone in our long-term commitment to supporting economic and social outcomes across Aotearoa."

AWS is currently developing a NZ$7.5 billion region for New Zealand, with data centres to be built in Auckland.

Its parent company Amazon recently announced a large amount of redundancies, the most round comprising 9000 staff, in its AWS, PXT, Advertising and Twitch divisions.