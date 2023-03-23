AWS and NZ govt to collaborate on digital skills and transformation

By on
AWS and NZ govt to collaborate on digital skills and transformation

The New Zealand government and Amazon Web Services have signed a memorandum of understanding for collaboration on a range of digital skills and transformation projects.

As part of the MoU, AWS and the government will collaborate on cloud adoption, innovation, advanced digital skills, sustainability and cyber security.

The MoU will also support the government's digital strategy for Aotearoa.

AWS will provide cloud training opportunities for 100,000 people in New Zealand over the next five years, the cloud giant said.

This will be done through programs such as the AWS Skill Builder, which has over 600 free on-demand cloud courses online.

Under-represented groups such as women, Māori, and Pasifika will also have training opportunites, to drive greater diversity.

A four-week iniative, AWS Hāpori Wahine for women to build cloud skills, and the Te Pūkenga run 12-week AWS re/Start are part of the initiative.

AWS already works with New Zealand's Department of Internal Affairs to provide cloud services to government agencies, councils, universities, and schools, through partners such as Consegna, Datacom, Deloitte and Spark.

New Zealand AWS country manager for the public sector, Tim Dacombe-Bird, called the MoU "a milestone in our long-term commitment to supporting economic and social outcomes across Aotearoa."

AWS is currently developing a NZ$7.5 billion region for New Zealand, with data centres to be built in Auckland.

Its parent company Amazon recently announced a large amount of redundancies, the most round comprising 9000 staff, in its AWS, PXT, Advertising and Twitch divisions.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
amazon aws cloud government

Partner Content

2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Microsoft launches AI-powered Copilot to help SMBs

Microsoft launches AI-powered Copilot to help SMBs
Lygon signs three-year security deal with CyberCX

Lygon signs three-year security deal with CyberCX
Accenture helps Lendlease upgrade data insights platform

Accenture helps Lendlease upgrade data insights platform
AWS layoffs on the way as parent cuts 9,000 employees

AWS layoffs on the way as parent cuts 9,000 employees

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?