AWS bolsters local channel team

Amazon Web Services has hired Trevor Mankore as its new partner development manager for Australia and New Zealand.

Manokore revealed the new role on LinkedIn, saying he commenced his new role this month following a brief stint at Australia Post. A local AWS representative confirmed the appointment.

His responsibilities include accelerating local partners’ businesses and providing support for customers moving to the AWS public cloud.

On a LinkedIn post, Manokore farewelled his former colleagues at Australia Post before joining AWS.

“Today was a day filled with mixed feelings - my last day at Australia Post - having had an incredible 2 years here and achieved some amazing things I never thought possible while moving onto an amazing new challenge,” he said.

Manokore’s last role at AusPost was as consultant for augmented solutions and services, which he held since 2018. He also held multiple management roles at Optus, Macquarie Telecom, Blue Sky Apps and Infoplex.

