AWS brings two more services to Australia

While the rest of Australia winds down for Christmas, Amazon Web Services has added two new services to its local cloud.

One is Lex, a service for building conversational interfaces into any application using voice and text. Lex employs deep learning to recognise speech using deep learning - using Alexa tech - and puts it to work as a way to build chatbots and other natural language interfaces.

The other is Cloud 9, a browser-based  integrated development environment (IDE) that includes a code editor, debugger, and terminal.

AWS packages Cloud9 with all you need to code in JavaScript, Python, PHP, and other popular languages. The service is aimed at serverless development so is integrated deeply with Lambda to ease developers into the land beyond virtual machines.

aws cloud cloud9 lex

