AWS cancels Sydney Summit

Amazon Web Services has cancelled its Sydney Summit scheduled for 31 March - 2 April 2020 at Sydney's International Convention Centre over fears the coronavirus would affect the event.

“After a careful review of the current situation with COVID-19 and listening to the guidance provided by the local authorities, Amazon Web Services regrets to announce that we have made the decision to cancel the AWS Summit Sydney and Amazon Innovation Day 2020,” the company stated in a blog post.

“We would like to ask you for your understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused. We are currently looking at all options for a follow-up event and will communicate those details as soon as they are available.”

This is the fourth major tech conference to be cancelled in Australia since the outbreak of coronavirus behind Microsoft’s IoT event, Salesforce’s Sydney gathering and Cisco Live in Melbourne.

