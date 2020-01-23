AWS cloud issues hit Sydney region

By on
AWS cloud issues hit Sydney region

Amazon Web Services' cloud services have been affected by “increased API error rates and latencies” in its Asia-Pacific (Sydney) region.

Users began reporting issues at 11:15am on Thursday, and remains ongoing as of 4:00pm.

AWS’s status page confirmed issues affecting AppStream 2.0, Elastic Compute Cloud, Elastic Load Balancing, ElastiCache, Relational Database Service and Lambda.

AWS said the root cause was identified by 12:18pm and is continuing to resolve it, but notes that connectivity to existing instances aren’t affected.

As of 3:49pm, AWS revealed more details on the issue:

"A data store used by a subsystem responsible for the configuration of Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) networks is currently offline and the engineering team are working to restore it," AWS's status page read.

"While the investigation into the issue was started immediately, it took us longer to understand the full extent of the issue and determine a path to recovery."

AWS said the data store needed to be restored to a point before the issue started, so writes needed to be disabled and the error rates will continue until the restoration is complete.

"We are working through the recovery process now. With issues like this, it is always difficult to provide an accurate ETA, but we expect to complete the restore process within the next 2 hours and begin to allow API requests to proceed once again," the status page read.

"We apologize for the impact and continue to work towards full resolution."

AWS customers also reported issues on Twitter:

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
aws cloud outage

Most Read Articles

Cisco to replace 87 models of WiFI access point

Cisco to replace 87 models of WiFI access point
Veeam &#8216;streamlines&#8217; channel by replacing Tech Data with Dicker Data

Veeam ‘streamlines’ channel by replacing Tech Data with Dicker Data
AWS slashes DR prices by 80 percent

AWS slashes DR prices by 80 percent
DXC claims contractor fraud, lawyer says it's 'nonsense'

DXC claims contractor fraud, lawyer says it's 'nonsense'
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

What will be your biggest business challenge for 2020?
Slow economic growth and its impact on customers
Transitioning to an MSP model
Finding and retaining skilled staff
Finding time to work ON the business as well as IN it
No challenge: 2020 will be non-stop unicorns, rainbows and fun!
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?