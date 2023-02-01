Amazon Web Services’ popular chief technology officer, Werner Vogels, slammed OpenAI’s ChatGPT regarding its answer to one of his questions regarding cloud cybersecurity.

Vogels checked out ChatGPT's responses to cloud security, and felt that the conversational artificial intelligence bot was in fact lying.

Security has become one of the main drivers of companies migrating to the #aws. However, if you ask #chatgpt it will tell you the opposite, based on "a recent report", which shows you it is not concerned about the truth, but just about putting words together convincingly. pic.twitter.com/DvhExLKEl1 — Werner Vogels (@Werner) January 31, 2023

While on ChatGPT, the AWS CTO asked the artificial intelligence-based chatbot to write a news story about the impact of cybercrime with the growth of cloud computing.

ChatGPT created a headline that read: ‘Cybercrime takes a toll on cloud computing’s rapid growth’.

The AI-powered chatbot, without citing any evidence or data points, said the rapid growth of cloud computing has attracted cybercriminals who have found ways to target the cloud.

“According to a recent report, cybercrime has had a significant impact on the growth of cloud computing, with businesses losing billions of dollars each year due to data breaches, hacking attempts and other forms of cyberattacks.

"Many businesses are now questioning the security of the cloud and whether it is worth the risk,” ChatGPT suggested.

However, AWS CEO Vogels did say something positive about ChatGPT’s capabilities on sounding convincing in its answer.

“I am so happy that the fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) that old IT companies were using to discredit AWS in the early days was not generated by ChatGPT, as it would have sounded a lot more convincing than ‘who would ever want to rent servers from a bookshop,” Vogels said.

AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft stance on ChatGPT

Seattle-based AWS is the worldwide market leader in cloud computing, with a run rate of $80 billion.

ChatGPT is owned by startup OpenAI whose main backer is Microsoft, which is AWS’ biggest cloud computing rival in the world.

Microsoft has formed an extremely tight partnership with San Francisco-based OpenAI since first investing US$1 billion into the startup in 2019, and has received an exclusive license to commercialise the company’s AI technology.

Introduced in November, OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT is gaining popularity due to its ability to create human-like conversational text when responding to prompts or questions by users.

Dominick Delfino, vice president and global leader of cybersecurity sales for Google Cloud, recently took to express his disdain for ChatGPT.

“In case you think ChatGPT is cool. This is what it’s being used for,” said Delfino on LinkedIn, pointing to a Techradar news article about how cybersecurity researchers from Check Point Research observed ChatGPT being used by cybercriminals to improve and build from scratch dangerous malware and ransomware.

“There needs to be governance in AI to avoid abuse like this!” Delfino said.

ChatGPT’s impact on cybersecurity

For cyber criminals using the tool to write malware code for deployment in cyberattacks, “ChatGPT lowers the barrier to entry for threat actors with limited programming abilities or technical skills,” researchers from threat intelligence firm Recorded Future said in a report this month.

“It can produce effective results with just an elementary level of understanding in the fundamentals of cybersecurity and computer science,” according to Recorded Future’s report.

However, researchers at Accenture Security have been trying out ChatGPT’s capabilities for automating some of the work involved in cyber defense.

The initial findings around using the AI-powered chatbot in this way are promising, according to Robert Boyce, Accenture’s global lead for cyber resilience services .

It’s clear that the tool “helps reduce the barrier to entry with getting into the defensive side as well,” Boyce recently told CRN.