AWS expands into Adelaide

Amazon Web Services has expanded into South Australia with a new presence in Adelaide to support local customers in the area.

The launch comes amid parent company Amazon.com’s expansion of its Adelaide presence, which also includes Amazon Science, the tech giant’s artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) research division.

The AWS team in Adelaide will provide support and cloud enablement to local businesses and government agencies, while the Amazon Science team focus on research to improve the customer experience for Amazon.com customers.

“Our new office in Adelaide demonstrates our ongoing commitment to invest in Australia, and the long-term potential we believe there is for our nation to be a leader in the global digital economy,” AWS head of SA and WA Sarah Bassett said in a statement.

“AWS provides South Australian customers with access to the latest technology to expand their business into global markets from their home state, improve their customer experience, and lower their operating costs. We look forward to helping South Australia to grow their emerging tech workforce, and to drive future innovation from the state.”

Amazon joins a number of research firms at Adelaide’s Lot Fourteen compound, including Australian Space Agency, the SmartSat Cooperative Research Centre, MIT Living Lab, the Australian Institute of Machine Learning and the Australian Cyber Collaboration Centre.

Alexei Fey, chief executive of Adelaide-based AWS partner Comunet lauded the decision to start a local AWS team.

“We have been working with AWS since 2014, and continue to experience significant growth leveraging invaluable business and technical support, cloud training and certification programs, and joint-go-to-market initiatives under the AWS Partner Network. In the last year alone, we have grown our operations by around 15 per cent and have been able to expand our team to just under 50 staff," he said.

"By leveraging AWS, and working with the growing local Adelaide team, we can continue to innovate on behalf of our local customers, particularly as we help them accelerate their cloud migration to prepare for the digital future and contribute to the economic opportunity cloud technology presents in Australia.”

In the announcement, SA Premier Steven Marshall said Amazon’s expansion shows that global tech companies are looking to South Australia as “a destination showing innovation and unique industry collaborations”.

“We are delighted to welcome Amazon to our state,” Marshall said. “Not only will Amazon create more jobs for South Australians, the company will grow its innovation programs to support local companies, from startups to bigger businesses, and government organisations, which is great news for South Australia’s overall high-tech credentials.

“This announcement is yet another example of our state being a magnet for investment, with Accenture already setting up shop in Adelaide, and now Amazon. The decision by Amazon to invest here is proof that South Australia is a major drawcard to international companies across high-tech and high-growth sectors.”

SA Minister for Trade and Investment Stephen Patterson said, “The addition of Amazon to Adelaide’s Lot Fourteen precinct bolsters South Australia’s position as a world leader across space, cyber, defence, high-tech, and big data.”

“Using AWS, local companies of all sizes and across all industries will be able to tap into the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, providing companies with the opportunity to deploy specific applications, giving businesses greater flexibility.”