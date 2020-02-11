AWS expands its managed services again

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has again expanded its managed services offerings.

AWS’ managed services focus on automation of things like change requests, monitoring, patch management, security, and backup services. The offering also includes full-lifecycle services to provision, run, and support AWS infrastructure.

AWS has form expanding its managed services: in October 2019 it added 29 services to its offerings.

And on Monday it added eight more services to that portfolio, namely:

Amazon CloudSearch

Amazon Kinesis Data Analytics

Amazon Kinesis Data Firehose

AWS VM Import/Export

AWS App Mesh

Amazon Quicksight

AWS Transfer for SFTP

Amazon Cognito

CRN imagines partners could be a little upset by the inclusion of VM Import/Export, as cloud migrations are often suggested as a hot services market for 2020 when we talk to the channel. Of course, canny CRN-reading Australian partners will also back themselves to do a better job of delivering services than AWS itself. And we reckon they’ll be right in that belief!