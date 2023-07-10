AWS is looking for 10 generative AI startups

Amazon Web Services is launching the inaugural Australia-New Zealand Generative AI Accelerator program for startup talents, with mentorship and up to $200,000 in Activate credits available, depending on eligibility.

The local program follows AWS's global equivalent, which was announced in April this year.

Up to ten startups will be accepted in the program, if they can demonstrate early stage traction, AWS said.

The startups should be machine learning focused, and have technical leads who are already leveraging cloud technologies, or planning to do so.

Startup founders need to have a minimum viable product developed, and be set for seed-stage funding, AWS said.

The program runs for six weeks, from late July until end of August, with technical deep-dive workshops, product-market fit and fund raising sessions, plus mentors and access to peers and networking opportunities.

Applications for the ANZ Generative AI Accelerator close on July 16.