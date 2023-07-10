AWS is looking for 10 generative AI startups

By on
AWS is looking for 10 generative AI startups

Amazon Web Services is launching the inaugural Australia-New Zealand Generative AI Accelerator program for startup talents, with mentorship and up to $200,000 in Activate credits available, depending on eligibility.

The local program follows AWS's global equivalent, which was announced in April this year.

Up to ten startups will be accepted in the program, if they can demonstrate early stage traction, AWS said.

The startups should be machine learning focused, and have technical leads who are already leveraging cloud technologies, or planning to do so.

Startup founders need to have a minimum viable product developed, and be set for seed-stage funding, AWS said.

The program runs for six weeks, from late July until end of August, with technical deep-dive workshops, product-market fit and fund raising sessions, plus mentors and access to peers and networking opportunities.

Applications for the ANZ Generative AI Accelerator close on July 16.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
ai aws cloud llm ml startups

Partner Content

AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Datacom slides into the red

Datacom slides into the red
PwC Australia drags Google into tax leak scandal

PwC Australia drags Google into tax leak scandal
Fusion5 acquires Vigilant.IT

Fusion5 acquires Vigilant.IT
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings

Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?