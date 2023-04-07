AWS launches "critical" new cloud ops competency

Amazon Web Services is pushing partners to drive cloud cost efficiency and return on investment for customers with the launch of its new AWS Cloud Operations Competency that provides skills, marketing resources and financial incentives to channel partners who achieve it.

Cloud overspending and cloud computing ROI is top of mind for businesses of all shapes and sises this year as many organisations migrated workloads to the cloud over the past few years, spurred on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, a recent survey conducted by Flexera of 750 organisations showed that business leaders’ number cloud challenge in 2023 is managing spending. overtaking cloud security for the first time in a decade.

“AWS Cloud Operations Competency Partners support customers across the five solution areas of cloud operations, which represent a set of essential technical capabilities that help customers set up, build, migrate, and operate securely and efficiently with an integrated approach to cloud operations,” AWS said.

The five areas AWS trains and tests partners on include financial management to optimised cost for services, tooling, and resources to organise and track cost and usage; as well as cloud governance in helping clients plan, build and manage hybrid cloud environments that are secure, scalable and cost-efficient.

The three other areas include compliance and auditing; monitoring and observability across the technology stack; and operations management to help partners plan and build centralised operations management and workloads on AWS and beyond.

Partners who achieve AWS competencies gain early access to new product roadmaps and get more ways to engage with AWS experts and earn financial incentives.

Additionally, Cloud Operations Competency Partners receive access to cloud operations-specific technical enablement events held around the world, go-to-market and marketing roadmap support, and access to sessions for relevant AWS services.

A 2022 study by IT research firm Forrester conducted over a three-year period found that organisations attain a 241 percent ROI with cost savings of US$3.4 million with an optimised cloud environment by enabling rapid time-to-market, promoting high developer productivity, and setting up resilient and secure cloud environments.

Partners who have achieved the competency include Accenture, Cloudreach, Cognizant, HCLTech, Slalom and Triumph Tech.