AWS launches new cloud services for 5G, supply chain, training

Amazon Web Services has launched several new cloud services and training offerings this month as the public cloud titan continues its sales charge with the goal of getting millions of more people skilled around cloud computing.

Some of the hottest new cloud services include AWS’ splash into the private mobile network marketplace with the AWS Private 5G service, as well as a new Supply Chain Competency Program that all channel partners should take a look at.

In addition, the Seattle-based company is looking to get more AWS partners’ employees trained with two brand-new Skill Builder subscription training offerings.

AWS US$79 billion run rate and over 200 products

Last month, AWS reported $19.74 billion in sales for its second quarter, representing an increase of 33 percent year over year.

The worldwide leader in cloud computing is now on an annualized run rate of approximately $79 billion.

As of July, AWS had more than 200 products and services available.

As of the second quarter of 2022, AWS is the worldwide leader in enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure services, according to new data from Synergy Research Group.

AWS won 34 percent share of the global infrastructure services revenue market in the second quarter, followed by Microsoft Azure at 21 percent share, then Google Cloud in third at 10 percent share, according to Synergy.

In regard to partners, the AWS Partner Network now includes more than 100,000 systems integrators, resellers, MSPs and ISVs on a global basis.

CRN US breaks down five of AWS’ hottest new services, tools and training offerings launched in August that customers and partners should know about:

AWS private 5G

AWS has launched a new 5G service to help enterprises set up and scale private mobile networks in a matter of days, marking the company’s entrance into the private mobile network marketplace.

Customers order the hardware and special SIM cards directly from AWS, then AWS provides all the needed software and APIs to allow businesses to set up their own private mobile network on-site.

AWS is charging $10 per hour for each radio unit installed, with each radio supporting speeds of 150 Mbps across up to 100 SIMs.

There are no up-front fees or per-device costs with AWS Private 5G, and customers pay only for the network capacity requested.

4G LTE available, 5G ‘in the future’

However, it is key to note that AWS’ Private 5G doesn’t currently support 5G.

“It supports 4G LTE today, and will support 5G in the future, both of which give you a consistent, predictable level of throughput with ultra-low latency,“ said Jeff Barr, Chief Evangelist for AWS, in a blog post. “You get long-range coverage, indoors and out, and fine-grained access control.”

AWS Private 5G service runs on AWS-managed infrastructure. It is self-service, API-driven and can scale with respect to geographic coverage, device count and overall throughput, Barr said.

It also works with other parts of AWS and lets customers use AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) to control access to both devices and applications.

AWS’ new private 5G offering is currently available in U.S. East (Ohio), U.S. East (North Virginia), and U.S. West (Oregon) AWS regions.

Supply chain competency program

Last week, AWS introduced the new AWS Supply Chain Competency. which features partners who provide professional services and cloud-native supply chain solutions on AWS.

“The world is grappling with a perfect storm of supply chain challenges triggered by a global pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, weather and labour disruptions,” said AWS’ top three supply chain executives in a blog post. “This has resulted in rampant product shortages, unplanned price increases and chronic uncertainty across global supply chain for companies of all sizes and industries.”

The AWS Supply Chain Competency helps customers easily identify AWS partners across the end-to-end supply chain domains of planning, sourcing, moving and enablement—resulting in lower supply chain operating costs, according to AWS.

AWS connects customers to partners who achieve the new Supply Chain Competency.

Some of the channel partners who have already achieved their Supply Chain Competency include Accenture, Anaplan and Slalom.

AWS Transfer Family Service Delivery partners

AWS is looking to highlight partners who provide top-notch expertise, proven success and validated solutions that enable customers to move to a cloud-native and B2B file exchange solution with AWS Transfer Family Service Delivery Partners.

These AWS partners help customers remove the need for on-premises server management, cancel costly software licenses, eliminate service and cloud compatibility issues with an AWS managed service, while creating analytics and machine learning workflows with data stored natively on AWS. The company will connect customers looking for such solutions to its Transfer Family Service Delivery partners.

Some of the AWS Transfer Family Partners currently include DCX Technology, Deloitte and Versent.

The AWS Transfer family

AWS said its Transfer Family is the only fully managed cloud-native file transfer service currently available, with customized solutions created by AWS partners based on customer requests. This includes integrating the customer’s identity provider of choice, enhancing file transfer monitoring and securing endpoints.

This service enables customers to fully leverage data generated outside their core information systems to populate a data lake, distribute subscription-based content, improve collaboration across third-party vendors and modernize recurring file transfers.

The new Transfer Family Delivery Partners are able to build sophisticated B2B file exchange solutions, while leveraging Amazon S3 and Amazon EFS for secure data storage and other AWS services including AI and ML for data processing and analytics.

AWS Skill Builder individual subscription

AWS channel partners wanting to get more AWS-certified experts on their team can take advantage of the company’s new individual subscription offer.

AWS’ new Skill Builder Individual subscription provides learners with new engagments and the hands-on training needed to keep up with the pace of AWS innovation. The subscription was developed by the AWS Training and Certification group.

The subscription includes everything a trainee needs to prepare for AWS exams including an AWS Certification Exam Prep, which has full-length practice exams with the same depth and scoring as the actual AWS Certification exams.

Individual subscription cost

The Individual subscription is $29 per month or annually at the price of $299.

The subscription fee is added to a partner or customer’s monthly AWS bill, with no need for a separate credit card or billing agreement.

Other training included in the Individual subscription is AWS roles-base Cloud Quest virtual game, and AWS Builder Labs with more than 100 labs to choose from to give learners skills to common cloud scenarios through exercises in a live AWS environment.

AWS Skill Builder Team subscription

For AWS partners who want to accelerate their digital transformation as a group, compared with an individual, AWS is now offering the Skill Builder Team subscription.

The new Team subscription provides leaders with AWS training for teams of more than 50 in a single transaction. Besides a tiered pricing model based on the number of seats, a Team subscription provides administrator functionality and a single sign-on experience for employees.

The Team subscription offers all the same training and features as the individual subscription such as AWS Builder Labs, AWS Cloud Quest and official certification practice exams.

However, the Team subscription also includes tools around progress reports, training assignments, as well as exclusive AWS Jam events. The built-in reports show course enrollment, course progress and completion rates.

Team subscription cost

The subscription is available for teams over 50 people.

AWS is offering an annual plan for $449 per year and per seat, with tiered pricing based on volume.

This article originally appeared at crn.com