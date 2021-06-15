AWS launches online security and privacy hub for ANZ

By on
AWS launches online security and privacy hub for ANZ
Phil Rodrigues (AWS ANZ)

AWS has launched a Security and Privacy Knowledge Hub for Australia and New Zealand, announced in a blog post by ANZ head of security Phil Rodrigues.

The newly released website provides a range of region-specific resources to support customers’ and partners’ security efforts during the period of accelerated cloud migration and security spend

These resources include:

  • Updates from local AWS security experts.
  • Guides for using AWS to help meet standards for local privacy laws, as well as government and banking security.
  • Local customer stories about security, privacy, and compliance companies and agencies.
  • General FAQs on security and privacy in the cloud.

It will also include more general information about AWS ANZ infrastructure, such as the upcoming AWS Melbourne region.

“To fully harness the benefits of the digital economy it’s important that you remain vigilant about the security of your technology resources in order to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of your systems and data,” Rodrigues wrote in the blog post. 

“Security is our top priority at AWS, and more than ever we believe it’s critical for everyone to understand the best practices to use cloud technology securely. Organizations of all sizes can benefit by implementing automated guardrails that allow you to innovate while maintaining the highest security standards. We want to help you move fast and innovate quickly while staying secure.”

He outlined that the NAB and ATO both have software built on AWS and called out Aussie partner Versent’s work helping toll-road network provider Transurban and regional government agency Service NSW with their secure cloud needs.

“Security is a shared responsibility between AWS and our customers,” Rodrigues added.

The launch follows a recent announcement from Amazon Web Services that its fully managed delivery service for container and serverless applications, AWS Proton, is now generally available, with two new features added since its launch in preview.

