AWS launches raft of new services in ANZ

Amazon Web Services has launched a number of new services in Australia over the past few weeks.

The company on Friday opened its AWS Marketplace and AWS Data Exchange to independent software vendors (ISVs) in Australia and New Zealand, providing local companies access to a global customer base.

Some ISVs that have already joined Marketplace, including Cloudwave, Farrago AI, Raygun, Aportio, Operata, Dubber and Javln.

AWS consulting partners in ANZ will remain trusted advisors for customers in AWS Marketplace through Consulting Partner Private Offers (CPPO), which allows ISVs to authorise wholesale pricing on their software to consulting partners.

Also through CPPO, AWS partners Consegna and Versent can also sell software in AWS Marketplace.

Versent managing director Robert Frendo said, “We are excited that the Consulting Partner Private Offer (CPPO) program is now available in Australia. CPPO provides us with differentiated, wholesale pricing, which we will pass on to customers. The preferential pricing will enable us to accelerate our deal closures, so we can focus on project delivery and solution implementation.”

Last week, AWS also launched AWS Ground Station in the Asia Pacific (Sydney) region, the first region in the southern hemisphere to launch the offering.

Ground Station is a fully managed service that lets customers control satellite communications, process data and scale operations without having to build or manage their own ground station infrastructure. Customers in Australia can now connect with their satellites and process their space workloads more frequently.

In late March, AWS also launched AWS Solutions Consulting Offers, a service that helps deploy, manage and integrate vetted architecture on behalf of a customer.

Solutions Consulting Offers are prescribed consulting engagements accompanied by a defined technology application, delivered by AWS Competency Partners.

The offering is listed in the AWS Solutions Library, next to its portfolio of self-deployable AWS Solutions Implementations.