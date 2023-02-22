AWS launches Telco Network Builder

AWS launches Telco Network Builder

Amazon Web Services said it has made the new Telco Network Builder platform generally available, allowing communications service providers to build and scale operations in the cloud.

The AWS TNB provides support for the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) interfaces, provides a centralised dashboard to manage and monitor network functions, and maps requirements to a cloud architecture to provision the right requirements automatically.

Germany headquartered O2 Telefónica which supplies 47 mobile phone and 2.3 million broadband connections is exploring AWS TNB to automate the delivery of 5G network services faster.

“As we transition our telco network to the cloud, we strive to achieve greater operational simplicity while accelerating the roll-out of our network and services,” Bas Hendrikx, the telco's head of Cloud Center of Excellence said.

Communications software provider Amdocs said its Intelligent Networking Suite takes advantage of the AWS TNB support for telecom interfaces to simplify service and network orchestration for agility.

Multi-cloud orchestration platform Cloudify too said it will use AWS TNB for network workloads, with the ETSI based interfaces.

TNB is available at AWS Sydney, as well as its United States East and West regions, and Frankfurt and Paris in Europe.

Tags:
amdocs aws cloud cloudify telco telecommunications telefonica

