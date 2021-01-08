AWS Network Firewall available in Australia

By on
AWS Network Firewall available in Australia

Amazon Web Services has announced the availability of AWS Network Firewall to its Australian customers.

Network Firewall is an AWS-managed service that helps make the deployment of essential network protections easier for Amazon Virtual Private Clouds (VPCs).

The service allows users to define firewall rules to allow for fine-grained control over network traffic, such as blocking outbound Server Message Block (SMB) requests.

It also works together with AWS Firewall Manager where users can build policies based on AWS Network Firewall rules and centrally apply to all VPCs and accounts.

Some features include a stateful firewall, an intrusion prevention system and a web filtering service.

AWS has 13 technology partners with AWS Network Firewall integration, including Check Point, CrowdStrike, Splunk and more, while Accenture and IBM are the two consulting partners with the integration.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
aws cloud network security security

Partner Content

How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Cisco hacked through SolarWinds

Cisco hacked through SolarWinds
VMware files lawsuit against Nutanix CEO

VMware files lawsuit against Nutanix CEO
Chip shortage threatens production of laptops, smartphones and more

Chip shortage threatens production of laptops, smartphones and more
Microsoft&#8217;s role in SolarWinds breach comes under fire

Microsoft’s role in SolarWinds breach comes under fire
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?