AWS Network Firewall available in Australia

Amazon Web Services has announced the availability of AWS Network Firewall to its Australian customers.

Network Firewall is an AWS-managed service that helps make the deployment of essential network protections easier for Amazon Virtual Private Clouds (VPCs).

The service allows users to define firewall rules to allow for fine-grained control over network traffic, such as blocking outbound Server Message Block (SMB) requests.

It also works together with AWS Firewall Manager where users can build policies based on AWS Network Firewall rules and centrally apply to all VPCs and accounts.

Some features include a stateful firewall, an intrusion prevention system and a web filtering service.

AWS has 13 technology partners with AWS Network Firewall integration, including Check Point, CrowdStrike, Splunk and more, while Accenture and IBM are the two consulting partners with the integration.