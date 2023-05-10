AWS officially launches Auckland local zone

Cloud computing giant Amazon Web Services has launched a new instance of its Local Zones infrastructure, the ap-southeast-2-akl-1a in Auckland, New Zealand.

The ap-southeast-2-akl-1a local zone was announced in February last year, and soft launched a week ago and it is hosted by Spark at a South Auckland facility.

It is currently an extension of the AWS Asia Pacific Sydney region, as the Auckland one will not be completed until 2024.

AWS said the Local Zones concept places resources such as compute, storage, data base and other services near large population, industry and information technology centres, with customers able to deploy applications that require single-digit millisecond latency to users or on-premise data centres.

“The launch of an AWS Local Zones location in New Zealand is an important milestone for Aotearoa’s digital economy and represents our continued commitment and investment to bring world-class cloud infrastructure closer to our customers,” said Tiffany Bloomquist, AWS country manager, New Zealand.

“New Zealand customers across a wide range of industries such as aviation, media and entertainment, energy, and telecommunications are already exploring use cases," Bloomquist said.

Customers in regulated sectors such as healthcare, financial services and the public sector with data residency requirements can also use them to keep information to be processed locally.

Currrently, AWS has 33 Local Zones generally available, with 20 more to be built.

In Australia, AWS operates Local Zones in Brisbane and Perth.

The Auckland Zone is in addition to AWS's investment program for New Zealand, building a region for Auckland with three availability zones, said to be worth NZ$7.5 billion over 15 years.