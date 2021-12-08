AWS outage takes out several sites and services

By on
AWS outage takes out several sites and services

An Amazon Web Services outage has taken down several sites and services, including some of Amazon’s own, like Alexa, Ring and Prime Video.

The outage began at approximately 2:30 am AEDT Wednesday morning, and is impacting several regions across the United States and parts of Europe, according to a tweet by ThousandEyes, a business owned by Cisco that provides real-time visibility into outages.

Just before noontime, AWS reported on its service health dashboard that it is experiencing issues with multiple services — Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Connect and AWS Management Console — in the US-EAST-1 region.

AWS said it working to restore Elastic Compute Cloud and AWS Management Console after finding the root cause of issues with both services. The cloud service provider has only acknowledged that there are API issues with DynamoDB and “degraded contact handling” with Amazon Connect.

Users at Downdetector.com have reported outages at several major websites and services, including Facebook, Disney+ and Coinbase. Amazon’s own consumer-facing services are also experiencing outages, including Amazon.com, Ring and Prime Video, according to Downdetector.com. Motherboard reported that Amazon’s own delivery infrastructure was affected by the outage.

The outage was also impacting a slew of other businesses that rely on AWS services, including Ticketmaster, which said it was delaying ticket sales for pop music star Adele’s upcoming concerts.

Image hosting service Flickr also said it was affected.

This article originally appeared at crn.com

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © 2018 The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Tags:
aws cloud

Partner Content

Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware
5 important defences your customers need to stop ransomware
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days
Your client needs 800 monitors for two days
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel

Sponsored Whitepapers

MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity

Most Read Articles

Aussie Broadband to acquire Over The Wire for $390m

Aussie Broadband to acquire Over The Wire for $390m
TPG launches Fortinet powered SD-WAN offering

TPG launches Fortinet powered SD-WAN offering
IBM acquires Melbourne-based SXiQ

IBM acquires Melbourne-based SXiQ
AWS overhauls partner program with new 'paths'

AWS overhauls partner program with new 'paths'

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?