AWS outage takes out several sites and services

An Amazon Web Services outage has taken down several sites and services, including some of Amazon’s own, like Alexa, Ring and Prime Video.

The outage began at approximately 2:30 am AEDT Wednesday morning, and is impacting several regions across the United States and parts of Europe, according to a tweet by ThousandEyes, a business owned by Cisco that provides real-time visibility into outages.

Just before noontime, AWS reported on its service health dashboard that it is experiencing issues with multiple services — Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Connect and AWS Management Console — in the US-EAST-1 region.

AWS said it working to restore Elastic Compute Cloud and AWS Management Console after finding the root cause of issues with both services. The cloud service provider has only acknowledged that there are API issues with DynamoDB and “degraded contact handling” with Amazon Connect.

Users at Downdetector.com have reported outages at several major websites and services, including Facebook, Disney+ and Coinbase. Amazon’s own consumer-facing services are also experiencing outages, including Amazon.com, Ring and Prime Video, according to Downdetector.com. Motherboard reported that Amazon’s own delivery infrastructure was affected by the outage.

The outage was also impacting a slew of other businesses that rely on AWS services, including Ticketmaster, which said it was delaying ticket sales for pop music star Adele’s upcoming concerts.

Due to an Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage impacting companies globally, all Adele Verified Fan Presales scheduled for today have been moved to tomorrow to ensure a better experience. Fans will receive an email with updated info on their new presale time. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) December 7, 2021

Image hosting service Flickr also said it was affected.

[status] Identified: We're currently being affected by the AWS outage and members might see stagnant view counts, as well as other errors. We'll update as we get more information and we're sorry for the trouble. https://t.co/xVNTR4b89r — Flickr Help (@FlickrHelp) December 7, 2021

This article originally appeared at crn.com