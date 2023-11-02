AWS partner Cevo launches new go to market strategy

Amazon Web Services consulting partner and CRN Australia Fast50 company Cevo said it has launched a new go to market strategy, along with restructuring into three core practises.

Named Cevo Nexus, the solutions in the GTM strategy leverage repeatble mechanisms to accelerate customers' modernisation, data, optimisation and security initiatives.

Cevo said the repeateble approach aims to streamline common IT processes, minimise costs and improve quality by leveraging proven methodologies.

Included in the suite of solutions are Launch, the establishment of a well-architected AWS landing zone, Insights, the implementation of scakabke data platforms to automate data, analytics and artificial intelligence to unlock valuable insights.

The Optimise solution entails the establishment of a best-practice aligned set of guardrails for operation in the cloud while Co-Ops is an end-to-end managed IT service with modern delivery approach.

"Cevo Nexus represents a pivotal moment in our go-to-market strategy, exemplified by the successful reception at our recent AWS roadshows”, Carl Lowenborg, national sales director at Cevo said.

“With our reorganised practices and repeatable solutions, we're better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers, particularly in industries like financial services, retail, utilities, and the public sector," he added.

"Our commitment to AWS ensures that we can continue providing high-quality services to help businesses navigate their cloud journeys faster, and with confidence," Lowenborg said.

Allison Howells will lead the Data and AI practice, while Sean Hooper will lead the Modernisation one.

Cevo's restructuring will also see a third practice, Advisory, being created.

The company said the three core practices is a shift from the previous alignment around the capabilities of migration, DevOps, cloud native, data engineering and managed services.

Cevo is part of Connetico along with Arinco and D6, as an independent unit.