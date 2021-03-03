AWS releases four new cloud-based virtualisation training offerings

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has released four new free training options for end user computing, focused on cloud-based virtualisation with AWS products.

“We’re excited to introduce four new digital training offerings that help you learn how to plan, deploy, secure, and manage cloud-based desktops and applications. The offerings are designed for desktop or virtual desktop infrastructure managers, IT administrators, and technical professionals interested in cloud-based virtualization,” an announcement post from the company said.

The self-directed courses vary from 30 to 100 minutes and include presentations, interactive e-learning modules, videos, demonstrations, and quizzes.

Introduction to AWS End User Computing Services is the most basic of the courses, providing an overview of Amazon WorkSpaces and AppStream 2.0, the differences between them, and their use cases.

Amazon WorkSpaces Primer is a guide to the process of deploying WorkSpaces from preparation to launch to management and monitoring.

Amazon WorkSpaces Deep Dive covers ways to optimise, maintain, and scale cloud desktops through security best practices, software updates, automated provisioning, and more.

Amazon AppStream 2.0 Primer describes how to deploy a fully managed non-persistent application and desktop streaming solution covering authentication, security, networking, and software image creation.

Virtual desktop infrastructure provides employees with the ability to access the applications and networks that they would have access to at the office from remote work locations. The increasing complexity and demands of business applications, from compliance and security to real-time monitoring, can make it challenging to create a solution that meets business requirements.

According to market research firm Global Market Insights, the virtual desktop infrastructure market is set to hit US$30 billion by 2026 after experiencing a huge increase in demand due to the restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image credit: Global Market Insights

Locally, AWS recently expanded into South Australia with a new presence in Adelaide and currently has the largest share of the cloud services market at 31 percent, with 28 percent growth over 2020’s third quarter.