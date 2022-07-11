AWS scores whole of govt state purchase deal with Victoria

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has signed an agreement with the Victorian Government to standardise the terms and conditions for departments or government-owned entities looking to use its cloud offerings.

The State Purchase Contract will make AWS’s more than 200 cloud offerings available to local councils, and other small entities under the control of eligible entities.

“Smaller government entities can now take advantage of the standardised conditions and buying power traditionally enjoyed by much larger organisations,” AWS country director Iain Rouse said in a statement.

AWS also said that five out of nine government departments in Victoria were already taking advantage of the new contract, which provided more streamlined access than previous individual agreements.

Rouse said that several government departments had used AWS artificial intelligence-based solutions recently.

“To support Victorian citizens needing a wage subsidy during COVID-19, Jobs Victoria automated the processing of wage slips using Amazon Textract, a machine learning service that automatically extracts text from documents.”

“As a result, applications for wage subsidies and payments to workers were able to be processed rapidly.”

The tech giant also said that the agreement would support several AWS partners in designing, building and deploying critical digital services to departments and government-owned entities.

Rouse said “the agreement facilitates collaboration between nimble local partners such as The Data Foundry and Victorian government agencies, where they can resell into Government via distribution.”

Rouse listed Two Bulls, Towcha, CEVO and Versent as Melbourne-based partners it expected would benefit from the agreement.

Last April, The Digital Transformation Agency renewed its deal with AWS to allow federal government agencies to use AWS cloud services for three more years for $174.1 million.