AWS sees another outage, now resolved

By on
AWS sees another outage, now resolved

Amazon Web Services said it has resolved connectivity issues on the West Coast after outages for several websites and services were reported Wednesday.

The Seattle-based cloud service provider gave the status update for the US-WEST-1 and US-WEST-2 regions a little after 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, only eight days after AWS experienced an outage with its US-EAST-1 region that brought down major sites and services for several hours.

In the latest update, AWS said connectivity within its northern California and Oregon data centers were “not affected by this event” and that services are now “operating normally.”

Users on Downdetector.com reported outages for AWS and other Amazon-owned services like Twitch, Amazon.com and Ring Wednesday morning. Users also reported issues services for Intuit Quickbooks, Okta, Cisco-owned Duo Security and Doordash, the latter of which acknowledged issues.

ThousandEyes, a business owned by Cisco that provides real-time visibility into outages, said it had detected outages for applications run by Okta, Workday, PagerDuty, Splunk and Lattice on its real-time internet outages map. The service also pointed to network issues with Microsoft Wednesday morning.

The previous outage was due to an “automated scaling activity” that triggered a “latent issue” in a “request back-off behaviors” code path used by networking clients, AWS previously reported.

tephen Nellis

Major companies using Amazon.com's data services got a painful lesson this week about how the complexity and market dominance of the company's cloud unit make it difficult to back up their data with other providers, analysts and experts told Reuters.

Such outages highlight the ways that the complexity and market dominance of the company's cloud unit make it difficult to back up their data with other providers, analysts and experts told Reuters earlier this week.

This article originally appeared at crn.com

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © 2018 The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Tags:
aws cloud

Partner Content

What a "once-in-a-lifetime" workplace rethink means for channel partners
What a "once-in-a-lifetime" workplace rethink means for channel partners
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Magrabi safeguards clinical care with managed cybersecurity
Magrabi safeguards clinical care with managed cybersecurity
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT
How Schneider Electric and Intelli-Systems are winning with sustainable edge IT

Sponsored Whitepapers

MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity

Most Read Articles

10 vendors affected by the log4j vulnerability

10 vendors affected by the log4j vulnerability
As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control

As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
Critical vulnerability found in widely-used software

Critical vulnerability found in widely-used software
AWS overhauls partner program with new 'paths'

AWS overhauls partner program with new 'paths'

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?