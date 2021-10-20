AWS shines light on top ANZ partners

Cloud behemoth Amazon Web Services has bestowed honours on its partners across Australia and New Zealand, naming the winners of its 2021 ANZ partner awards

“Congratulations to all of this year’s winners,” AWS APJ head of partner success Corrie Briscoe said.

“The winners of the 2021 AWS Partner Awards understand that customers can access more than 200 services to innovate in a myriad of ways – including some who are bringing entirely new solutions to market, and others who have been working with AWS since our launch in Australia and New Zealand.”

The winners are:

Australian Consulting Partner of the Year – Itoc

“Itoc achieved the AWS SaaS Competency and partnered with Comestri to build a globally scalable SaaS solution for large retailer ecommerce transactions that scaled to meet unprecedented growth in customer demand as a result of COVID-19 and the global move to online shopping.”

Australian ISV Partner of the Year – Urban.io

“Urban.io helped George Weston Foods build a ruggedised wearable Contact Tracing Clip that detects and records the interactions between staff and zones in their facilities. This helps the customer make faster, more informed decisions on close contacts who would need to isolate should COVID-19 come to a site, resulting in a more efficient and safer work environment for their staff.”

Data, Analytics, and Machine Learning Partner of the Year – Intellify

“Intellify helped WillyWeather, a weather prediction provider, build their first machine learning “nowcasting” alert system—a short-term (0-6 hours) location-specific weather forecasting system that scales to run AI models for 5 million monthly users and optimises costs with serverless on-demand infrastructure.”

Social Impact Partner of the Year – Coviu and AC3 (joint winners)

“AC3 and Coviu collaborated to re-architect the Healthdirect platform to scale up telehealth consultations through the Covid-19 pandemic from 400 to a peak of 25,000 consultations per day. This enabled 60,000 health practitioners to continue to work through the pandemic, delivering essential healthcare services via 3.75 million telehealth consultations to an estimated 938,000 Australians under strict privacy and security requirements.”

Rising Star Partner of the Year – Fitzroy IT

“Fitzroy IT helped Endframe, a full-service video production company, build a cloud-based broadcasting studio solution for virtual and hybrid events that is scalable and cost-effective. This enabled Endframe to navigate Covid-19 restrictions to offer a global solution for their customers.”

New Zealand Consulting Partner of the Year – Consegna

“Consegna helped Wellington City Council migrate to AWS, improve agility, and build a self-service contact center on Amazon Connect."

New Zealand ISV Partner of the Year – Raygun

“Raygun delivered the user experience monitoring of the last series of HBO’s Game of Thrones, managing 87 million concurrent viewers.”

Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year – Deloitte

“Deloitte delivered the AWS and Deloitte collaboration at the University of Newcastle, the first Australian university to be migrated “all in” on AWS. Deloitte also helped Jemena transform into a data-driven, customer-centric organisation, gaining new insights into energy consumption patterns that enable better customer communication and make its power grid more resilient.”

Global ISV Partner of the Year – Splunk

“Splunk’s “data-to-everything” platform on AWS enables users to investigate, monitor, analyse, and act on data regardless of format or source. Splunk drove transformational business outcomes in some of Australia and New Zealand’s largest enterprises.”

Public Sector Partner of the Year – Datacom

“Datacom helped the Victorian Land Registry deliver a 65 percent reduction in cost to operate creating a self-funding project, by migrating them to AWS.”

Application Transformation and Migration Partner of the Year – Tata Consultancy

“TCS has set up cloud migration factories to help CBA modernise its systems and migrate 95 percent of workloads to public cloud over the next few years. As part of the Technology Simplification Program, TCS has migrated over 2,300 on-premises virtual machines to VMware Cloud on AWS.”

Customer Experience Partner of the Year – DXC Technology

“DXC used Amazon Connect to improve productivity, automation, and lower the cost of operations for BOC Gas. This resulted in improved customer experience by automating calls with voice automation and implementing a self-service tool with a voice-powered chatbot for placing orders.”